Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Promo Has Everything You Want, Including the LiLo Dance

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 12:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsay Lohan

BACKGRID

Did you miss her? Lindsay Lohan is back, with her own beach club reality show, and it looks just as wild as you'd expect.

In the first Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club promo, below, Lohan is doing her best Ariel from The Little Mermaid on the beach with a voiceover acknowledging, well, the Lindsay Lohan of it all.

"I've gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don't I just open my own?" she asks.

How do you work at Lohan Beach House? "To work for me, you have to be the best of the best," she says over shots of hot beach people.

Photos

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

"I want to build an empire here," she says.

And yes, that's a shot of the infamous Lohan dance moves that went viral and inspired endless memes. You'll never escape them, not that you want to.

In a release, MTV said the show will follow Lohan's rising business empire in Mykonos, Greece. She's calling the shots with a handpicked team of VIP hosts who will "have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan's name as the definition of vacation luxury." Since this is a reality show about sexy folks, expect the lines between romance, friendship and work to get blurred, quickly.

Get a taste of what's to come in Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club airing Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m., with another special about Lohan's memorable moments hosted by Aliana and Dakota Lohan on Monday, Jan. 7 at 10:00 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on MTV, then it will roll out globally across Viacom's international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , TV , Top Stories , MTV , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lala Kent on James Kennedy: "Being Friends With Me Is a Privilege"

Friends

Is Friends Leaving Netflix in January 2019?!

Elseworlds, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl

The Elseworlds Arrowverse Crossover Is Going to Be So Epic

Batwoman, Elseworlds, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl

Batman Who? Ruby Rose's Batwoman Gets Her Time to Shine in "Elseworlds" Teaser

Rainn Wilson, The Office

This The Office Reunion Will Warm Your Heart

"The Flash" Stars Tease 100th Episode With Rapid-Fire Questions

Colton Underwood, Chris Harrison, The Bachelor

Chris Harrison Calls Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor "Gut-Wrenching"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.