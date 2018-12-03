See All of Beyoncé's Epic Outfit Changes From the Global Citizen Festival

Crazy in love with Beyoncé's epic Global Citizen Festival looks? Join the club.

In fact, fans all over the world fell head over heels for the superstar's slate of looks at the event inside the FNB Stadium on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa. The festival was held in celebration of Nelson Mandela's work and lasting legacy for his 100th birthday. The late former president of South Africa died on Dec. 5, 2013 at 95 years old. 

The star-studded concert featured famous faces like Chris Martinand Pharrell Williamsbefore the show's headliners, Mr. and Mrs. Carter themselves, hit the stage. 

As par for the course of a Beyoncé performance, her outfits were a show of their own as the songstress switched into six different outfits throughout the set—many of which beautifully paid tribute to Africa in their own ways. 

See all of the ***flawless looks in E!'s gallery below: 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Global Citizen Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Partners in Style

The star couple took the stage hand in hand—Bey in an elaborate emerald design and Jay-Z in a tailored light gray suit and large medallion necklace—proving once again that they are among the most stylish pairs in Tinseltown. 

Beyonce, Ed Sheeran

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Pretty in Pink

During a duet of "Perfect" with Ed Sheeran, the mother of three stole the show in a bold pink Ashi Studio gown, featuring layers upon layers of ruffles and a unique, dramatic silhouette. 

Beyonce, Global Citizen Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Beaded Bey

In further tribute to Africa, the singer donned traditional Ndebele neck rings and a colorful beaded dress by Esteban Cortazar. 

Beyonce, Global Citizen Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

All for Africa

At one point, the songstress donned a Mary Katrantzou sequined bodysuit, cape and thigh-high boots hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. The ensemble was inspired by a map of Africa and features all 54 African countries. 

Beyonce, Global Citizen Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Colorful Couture

The songstress and her backup dancers brought a rainbow of color to the stage in Atelier Versace jumpsuits, featuring cut-outs accented by safety pins à la Elizabeth Hurley.

Beyonce, Global Citizen Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Bold in Balmain

Beyoncé switched into some bold custom Balmain adorned with hieroglyphs for a performance of "APESHIT." The feather-adorned black and white ensemble is one of the many Olivier Rousteing designs the singer has worn over the years. 

