Holiday 2018 Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

Shopping for all the lovely people in your life is a nice gesture and you are more than happy to do it every holiday season, but it can get a little pricy. 

We're trying to say that the gifts on this list are cheap, but they're reasonable. But the best part is, they look expensive your pals will think you spent a pretty penny just on them. Not that how much you spent matters, but we're just saying let them think what they want.

Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set

For the mixologist in your life, this 5-piece bar tool set will be very well received.

BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Nordstrom 5-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set, $69

 

 

Sanctuary Temperate Open Terrarium

If you're pal's not a plant mom, they will be after seeing this gorgeous terrarium. Don't you think?

BUY IT: MODERN SPROUT Sanctuary Temperate Open Terrarium, $85

Champagne Flutes

Whoever the woohoo girl in your crew is, you can bet she'll be all about these fanciful flutes.

BUY IT: AMERICAN ATELIER Soirée Set of 4 Stemless Champagne Flutes, $40

Bluetooth Record Player

This record player may look old school, but the Bluetooth capability says otherwise.

BUY IT: Crosley UO Exclusive Cream Canvas Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99

Avocado Heating Pad

This heating pad is cute and functional. Snag a few, just to gift your favorite friends.

BUY IT: Huggable Avocado Cooling + Heating Pad, $29

Bath Tray Caddy

Make your pal's bubble bath even more relaxing with an over-the-tub tray caddy.

BUY IT: Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49

Gold Ring

Cool gold jewelry is a great gift for anyone and this ring is no acceptation.

BUY IT: UNCOMMON JAMES BY KRISTIN CAVALLARI Cross Me Ring, $49

 

Wood Cheese Board & Cheese Knives

Whoever you know that likes to entertain will go crazy for this chic wood cheese board and knives set—trust.

BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Acacia Wood Cheese Board & Cheese Knives, $49

Bluelight Computer Glasses

Get these stylish frames that protect your eyes from harsh computer lights for your office bestie.

BUY IT: Quay Australlia Hardwire Bluelight Glasses, $50

Jade Face Roller

Your skincare junkie friend is about to be very excited about this depuffing jade face roller.

BUY IT: Skin Gym JADE FACIAL ROLLER, $32

Tortoise Earrings

These classic brown tortoise pattern will make a statement, but in a subtle way.

BUY IT: RACHEL COMEY Tortoise Baby Factor Earrings, $95

Voluspa Gift Set

What's fancier than a candle? How about a candle and a diffuser that come in a cute set for the holidays.

BUY IT: Voluspa JAPANESE PLUM BLOOM SCALLOPED CANDLE & DIFFUSER GIFT SET, $45

 

Crystal Water Bottle

Get your spiritually savvy friend this high-end crystal water bottle and they'll be happy as can be.

BUY IT: Gem-Water VITAJUWEL WELLNESS WATER BOTTLE, $78

Marble Phone Case

No one we know ever says no to a new phone case. Especially this sleek marble one.

BUY IT: Richmond & Finch WHITE MARBLE & ROSE IPHONE 6/7/8 CASE, $46

Star Earrings

Upgrade your fashionista's go-to hoops with a cool star-shaped pair.

BUY IT: 8 Other Reasons STARGIRL 2 THREAD EARRINGS, $40

 

You are such a good friend. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

