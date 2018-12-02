Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Three-Day Wedding Celebration

For the Hindu ceremony, the groom dressed like royalty, as is customary, and rode in on a horse. The bride, meanwhile, sparkled in a custom Sabyasachi design. For the Western service, Priyanka wore a custom gown by Ralph Lauren, Vogue first revealed.

An insider told E! News, "Priyanka looked breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit. The wedding was a beautiful, traditional Indian wedding where they sat inside of a Mandap (four pillars). Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony. It was lovely seeing how they honored both of their heritages."

Nick and Priyanka met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren. When he saw her at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 10 months later, he nearly proposed on the spot. "I put my drink down, get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?'" the singer later recalled to Vogue. "Like, loud."

Afterward, Nick slid into her DMs and they began texting. They enjoyed an under-the-radar date before the 2018 Met Gala, and two months later, Nick proposed in Crete just after her birthday; he had the ring with him, as he'd shut down a Tiffany & Co. in London to pick it out.

"I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds," he said. "Forty-five seconds of silence."

(Priyanka said she was speechless as Nick slipped the $200,000 ring on her finger.)