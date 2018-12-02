Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly Are Married

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 11:36 AM

Malin Akerman, Jack Donnelly

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Malin Akerman is married again!

The 40-year-old Billions and Watchmen actress married her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly, 32, on Saturday on a beach in front of family and friends in Tulum, Mexico, according to People and Us Weekly. The bride reportedly wore a pink dress.

This marks the actress' second marriage. In 2013, she and Italian musician Roberto Zincone, with whom she shares a 5-year-old son, Sebastian, divorced after six years of marriage. The boy attended her and Donnelly's nuptials.

 

Akerman revealed in October that she and Donnelly were engaged. The two first sparked romance rumors in March 2017 when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Puerto Rico.

Malin Akerman

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

"He's actually my youngest sister's boyfriend's friend from drama school in England...and I have known him for the past four years but didn't see him," Akerman said on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year. "Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I just kinda looked and him and went, 'Wow, have you always been this cute?'"

"He was brilliant with my son and that was it, and my heart melted," she said.

Sebastian, she said, responded to the engagement news by jumping up on the couch and saying, "Yay, we're getting married!"

