Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood Share Stunning Wedding Photos

From the rose ceremony to the wedding ceremony.

The Bachelor Australia's Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are married! The couple, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Byron Bay's famed Fig Tree restaurant in the region's hinterland on Nov. 29.

In a series of newly released bridal portraits shot by Alice Mahran, Snezana can be seen glowing in a long-sleeve custom lace Pallas Haute Couture gown, with the 28 by Sam Wood founder looking dapper in a light suit from Bespoke of Melbourne.

"Mr. and Mrs. Wood," Snezana simply captioned a wedding photo on Instagram.

As they exchanged vows in front of family and friends, Snezana's 13-year-old daughter Eve served as a bridesmaid, while the couple's toddler, 14-month-old Willow, acted as flower girl in a Coco Blush dress.