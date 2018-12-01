Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Grandfather George H.W. Bush in Heartbreaking Post

Today show correspondent Jenna Bush Hager paid a special online tribute to her grandfather George H.W.Bush on Saturday, hours after his death was announced.

The former President died at age 94 on Friday, seven months after his wife Barbara Bush passed away at age 92.

Jenna, one of the former U.S. leader's son and fellow former President George W. Bushand Laura Bush's twin daughters, shared on Instagram sweet throwback photos of her and her sister, also named Barbara Bush, with their grandfather.

"Waking up missing this giant of a man who gave me everything," wrote Jenna, 37. "He taught me and my family about service, family, decency, the power of gentle words and a beautiful heart. I will miss him desperately but so happy he and my Grandmother are back together."

Jenna also shared a caricature of the two reunited in Heaven, along with their late daughter Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, their first girl and the second-eldest of their six children, who died of leukemia at age 3 in 1953.