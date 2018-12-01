Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding May Be the Most Over-the-Top of Them All

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 3:00 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Pre-Wedding

Looking for wedding inspiration? Well, look no further because these celebs have you covered.

With Nick Jonasand Priyanka Chopra's three-day wedding celebration well underway, one can't help but hope to emulate the beauty and splendor of their grand nuptials. From the ancient palace venue, to the lively dance parties, this wedding is going to go down in Hollywood history. And while it seems impossible for anyone to match the spectacle that #NickYanka have accomplished, celebrities have pulled off grand events like this for many years now. 

One may remember Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's week-long Italian getaway that they hosted for their closest family and friends. Their lucky guests enjoyed bike rides through the romantic city and sipped on world class wine, all just days before the bride and groom even said, "I Do."

This is not even mentioning the story book wedding that Ciara and Russell Wilson hosted at a real-life castle in England. And don't get us started on Salma Hayek's actual masquerade ball in Venice. 

The Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Weddings

To look back at some of the extravagant weddings hosted by celebrities over the years, check out the photos below!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Jodhpur

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Their three-day wedding extravaganza easily made the list of the most over-the-top, luxurious celebrations in celeb history. The A-listers kicked off the festivities with a rich dinner at the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur, India. It was so grand that the guests used antique silver that was once used by the royal family of Jodhpur. And, they had not one, but two wedding ceremonies: a traditional Christian wedding and a Hindi ceremony. 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Instagram

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star and Magic Mike hunk exchanged vows at The Breakers Resort near Palm Beach, Fla. Guests enjoyed a performance from Pitbull while flowers from Jeff Leatham graced the venue as the couple exchanged wedding bands designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Wedding

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Between the wedding venue being at England's Peckforton Castle, a custom Roberto Cavalli dress and more than a few A-list guests, the "I Bet" singer kept things grand when she exchanged vows with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. 

Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Engagement Ring

Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec

The Dancing with the Stars pro married the millionaire investor and Shark Tank star at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Close to 250 guests were able to enjoy a champagne bar in honor of the bride while a whiskey bar was set up for the groom. And even Olivia Newton-John delivered a surprise performance. 

Michael Jordan, Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto

The basketball star and his wife reportedly spent around 10 million dollars on their wedding, making it one of the most expensive celebrity weddings ever!

Lance Bass, Michael Turchin

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

E! will be airing a 90-minute special on February 5 at 8:00pm ET/PT titled Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding. From wedding plans, Lance's "borderline tacky" taste, incredible rings, a star-studded guest list, beautiful vows and lots of surprises, you'll be able to experience a behind-the-scenes look at this historical wedding. It will be the first time an American television network is broadcasting a celebrity wedding between two men!

Celine Dion, Rene Angelil, Wedding, 1994

Celine Dion and Rene Angelil

Celine wore a 7-pound crystal tiara that literally had to be sewn to her head and fake snowflakes fell during the reception! 

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, MET Gala

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

It doesn't seem like their wedding was too over-the-top, but, they did each sit on red velvet throne chairs...

Tori Spelling, Charlie Shanian

Tori Spelling and Charlie Shanian

The former 90210 star and her first husband had a Great Gatsby-themed wedding at the Spelling's 56,000-square-foot home.

Elizabeth Hurley, Arun Nayar

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar

This may easily be one of the most over-the-top celebrity weddings yet! The two had an eight-day festival that included one ceremony in the UK and a second ceremy in Jodhpur, India! 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kimye's wedding week was spectacular that it's almost too much to keep up with! Get all the details here

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

The Rossdale's had two fabulous weddings! They wed in London and then had another ceremony in Los Angeles two weeks later! 

Katy Perry, Russell Brand

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

These former lovebirds rode elephants into their wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, India! Crazy! 

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, People Magazine, Earrings

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The duo wed in Italy but apparently had a week-long party beforehand! The festive wedding week includded bike rides, fireworks, parties and more!

Salma Hayek, Francois Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Have you ever been to a themed-wedding?! Well this Salma's sounds like it was one for the books. The duo had a carnival-themed masked ball in Venice! 

Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, Best Wedding Ever

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Katie and Tom had a three day wedding in an Italian castle. Because, obviously. 

