Why Tyra Banks Used Her Son for Inspiration in Life-Size 2

Tyra Banks looked to somewhere very close to home for inspiration when it came time to play Eve in Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve: her son.

"Putting Eve on again—literally and figuratively—has been so much fun. And I think this Eve 2.0 is much more dramatic," Banks told E! News on set of Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve. She said the hair and makeup is more doll-like, as opposed to the first movie where she looked…very much like herself. "Here I feel like there's an exaggeration and I think people are going to get a kick out of the eye candy of Eve."