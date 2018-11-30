Tessa Thompson Is a Holiday Dream on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

The holidays are here and Hollywood is celebrating with style.

This week, brands like Cartier, Lancôme, Rachel Zoe and Tiffany & Co. hosted holiday-inspired events and invited VIPs from Hollywood. Of course, with strings of lights, Christmas trees and wrapped gifts in the background, celebrities appeared wearing their season's best—epic boots, pretty pumps, velvet fabrics and metallic hues. 'Tis the season to sparkle and shine!

Tessa Thompson is proof. In honor of the London premiere of Creed II, the actress demonstrated her queen-like demeanor with a green gown from Valentino on the red carpet. Between the high neckline that accentuates her toned arms, voluminous skirt that glides behind her, her holiday-ready lipstick and long braid, this look made a major impact.