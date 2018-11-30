Tessa Thompson Is a Holiday Dream on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The holidays are here and Hollywood is celebrating with style.
This week, brands like Cartier, Lancôme, Rachel Zoe and Tiffany & Co. hosted holiday-inspired events and invited VIPs from Hollywood. Of course, with strings of lights, Christmas trees and wrapped gifts in the background, celebrities appeared wearing their season's best—epic boots, pretty pumps, velvet fabrics and metallic hues. 'Tis the season to sparkle and shine!
Tessa Thompson is proof. In honor of the London premiere of Creed II, the actress demonstrated her queen-like demeanor with a green gown from Valentino on the red carpet. Between the high neckline that accentuates her toned arms, voluminous skirt that glides behind her, her holiday-ready lipstick and long braid, this look made a major impact.
She wasn't the only one with jaw-dropping style, however. Take a look at the best dressed celebs, then vote for your favorite outfit below!
Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Rowan Blanchard
The Disney star's long-sleeve mini dress and bright red pumps are the perfect picks in front of Tiffany & Co.'s Christmas tree.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Emily Blunt
At the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns, the actress chooses a white gown with puff sleeves for a sweet and ethereal look.
Don Arnold/WireImage
Rita Ora
In honor of an event for Cartier, the pop star wore a mind-bending dress that's deserving of a second and third look.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Tessa Thompson
The Creed II star is stunning in a green Valentino gown with a sleek, long braid and red lipstick at the London premiere.
Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Merry and bright for the season, the sister duo opts for coordinating ensembles, marked by lace and red hues, at a girls' night thrown at Tiffany & Co.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
Jaime King
Jaime is a holiday dream in a sheer dress with a fringed hem and over-the-knee boots in celebration of the Rachel Zoe Resort Holiday Presentation.
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Tyra Banks
The producer, host and TV personality mixes holiday prints like a pro on the streets of NYC.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Elsa Hosk
Tiny glasses are still a thing, according the Victoria's Secret Angel, who paired them with a Mick Fleetwood silver blazer dress from What Goes Around Comes Around.
James Devaney/GC Image
Victoria Beckham
The designer demonstrates how to wear red this season in bright wide-leg pants, a matching purse and a striped sweater.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Vogue x Lancôme
Amanda Steele
The vlogger gives workwear a sultry twist at the Lancôme x Vogue Holiday Event.