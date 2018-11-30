Lisa Rinna Changes Her Hair Color for the First Time in Decades

Lisa Vanderpump once told Lisa Rinna to lighten up—and now, she has!

The '90s TV star—whose signature short, textured hairstyle has sometimes been a talking point on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—debuted a new look on Instagram Friday, courtesy of Scott King and Joey Maalouf. "She blonde," Rinna wrote in the caption, adding the lipstick kiss emoji. King shared the same image, writing, "Just a little blonde moment last night."

Maalouf commented, "SHE BAD."

Lest any of her followers think her new look is permanent, Rinna confessed on Instagram Stories her blonde pixie cut is actually fake. "Caught," she wrote on one of her pictures. "Wig."