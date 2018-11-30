Chef Who Found Anthony Bourdain Dead Speaks Out

It's been almost six months since the sudden death of beloved chef Anthony Bourdain.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide. The network also reported that French chef Eric Ripert, a close friend of Bourdain's, found him unresponsive in his hotel room that morning.

"Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous," Ripert said in a statement in June. "One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Now, Ripert is opening up about their 20-year friendship in his first interview since Bourdain's death.