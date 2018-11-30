It's The Real Housewives Crossover of Your Dreams Just in Time for the Holidays

This might be as close to Real Housewives All Stars as we're going to get, so savor this: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is uniting original Real Housewives stars (who are still on their respective shows) for a holiday special.

Set to join Andy Cohen for what is sure to be a spectacular meeting of the minds is The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice.