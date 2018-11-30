Lady Gaga Fights Back Tears While Honoring Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga couldn't hold back the tears when she honored Bradley Cooper at the American Cinematheque Award Presentation in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday.

Dressed in a stunning champagne-colored gown, the singer took the Beverly Hilton stage with her A Star Is Born co-star Sam Elliot and paid tribute to their director.

"I felt comfortable with Bradley—not just because he's a hunk like Sam—but because Bradley is such a kind and loving and real person," she said. "I'm so honored to have you as my friend."

During her speech, the six-time Grammy winner, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, opened up about how Cooper helped her open up through her role.

"I ran from Stefani for a long time. I put on a superhero cape and called myself Lady Gaga," she said. "You challenged me to deep dive into a place where I had to see her again, be Stefani again."

She then expressed how thankful she was to have Cooper in her life.

"I'm so grateful to you, not just for making me a better actress, but I've been able to call on you as a friend, and cry and be myself and have you never ever judge me and still respect me as a professional," she said. "I've never had an artistic experience like this before."

At one point during her speech, Gaga became a bit emotional and shed a few tears on the stage.