NeNe Leakes Blasts Husband Gregg for Being "Mean, Grouchy and Evil" Amid His Cancer Battle

There seems to be a bit of tension between NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's spouse took to Instagram to share an inspirational message. The post preached a number of important life lessons, including love those who practice kindness, forgive quickly and always think before acting out in anger.

In a since-deleted comment captured by The Shade Room, the reality star called out her husband, who is battling stage three colon cancer, and seemingly accused him of not following his own advice.

"Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach," she replied, later adding the following: "You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool."

After a fellow follower called her a "cool piece of work" and noted the "tables can easily turn," NeNe clapped back.

"Chileeee shut up!" she wrote in response. "Gregg has done so much s--t. It didn't just start! While u commenting saying s--t to me, ask him what has he done! Oh, and by the way, Gregg isn't bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted."

She also fired back at another follower after the social media user called her "so evil" and told her to "go to hell" in the comments section of another post.

"You don't know S--T about Gregg and NeNe Leakes and you have no idea what he has done!" she replied. "Ask him [a--hole]."