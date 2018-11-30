From Peeing All Over Herself to Eating Placenta: All the Times Chrissy Teigen Gave Us More Than We Bargained for in 2018

There are very few celebs who approach life and their careers with as much refreshing candor as Chrissy does. And if you aren't following the Lip Sync Battle co-host, who's celebrating a birthday Friday, Nov. 30, on Twitter or Instagram yet, you are truly missing out. Whether she's tweeting up a storm about her beloved Bravo shows or sharing an IG photo that reminds us she's relatable AF despite being, you know, a supermodel or turning in one of her endlessly entertaining talk show appearances, she never fails to live up to her credo that nothing is off limits and everything is fair game.

She's one-half of one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. (Hi, John Legend ! We love you, too!) She's glamorous. She's multi-faceted. (You find us another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who's also penned two cookbooks full of mouth-watering comfort food recipes. Go on, we'll wait.) She's hilarious. And, most importantly of all, she's a damn open book.

In honor of Chrissy's big day, let's look back on all the moments this year that she had us rolling on the floor with laughter while wondering if there's even such a thing as TMI in her world.

First We Feast/YouTube Peed All Over Herself In late January, Chrissy took to Twitter to let her followers know that she'd had an accident while on the way to the bathroom. "You know when you're so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you're about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone," she shared. "Like there was no toilet." The culprit? A contractor who removed an old toilet without installing the new one quite yet. Of course, when she and her hubby John Legend spoke with E!'s Ryan Seacrest four days later on the 2018 Grammys red carpet, she revealed that the moment led to quite an accident. "I laughed so hard, I peed all over myself," she said. "I literally was like, 'Of course this would happen to me' and I just—I peed."

Courtesy of Beyoncé Bows Down to Queen Bey Celebs, they're just like us! After the Grammys, Chrissy went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she opened up about her run-in with the one and only Beyoncé, which caused her to have a very relatable reaction. "There's nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person," she said. "It's just so incredible, the aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that's spectacular. On our way out, I was like, 'We have to say something, right?' And I took both her hands and—I don't do this for anyone, it was very weird, and John's like, 'What the hell are you doing?'—and I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, 'Sorry to bother you, my queen.' Like, who says that? It was like, 'M'lady...' Who am I?"

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock Crocodile Concert Tears In that same Tonight Show appearance, she admitted that she sometimes feels pressure to cry whenever John plays "All of Me" at one of his concerts. "Everyone turns to see if I'm crying. I either have to pretend or fake it," she told Jimmy Fallon, adding that she never wants to come off as though she's ungrateful to have been the muse for the romantic track. "It's a good song. I like it."

Instagram Just Like Gwyneth In June, Chrissy get her Instagram followers a peek at her unique beauty regimen by posting the above photo. "face mask / heat pad / vagina steam," she wrote in the caption, revealing that Gwyneth Paltrow isn't the only one in Hollywood giving her undercarriage a little steamed heat every now and then. "No I don't know if any of this works but it can't hurt right? *vagina dissolves*." When a follower and friend, OG/GYN Dr. Jennifer Gunter, let her know the practice is a "scam" and warned it could be "potentially harmful," Chrissy cheekily replied, "What are you a f--king vagina doctor!!!!! Jk jk I love you literally everything I buy is a scam."

Steve Granitz/WireImage A Jealous Moment Chrissy and John's relationship is rock solid, but that doesn't mean the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hasn't gotten jealous of her hubby's interactions on music video sets from time to time. In late July, on the 10th anniversary of the release of his song "Green Light," she took to Twitter to reminisce about the time she had a complete meltdown on the set of the video. "it began with our friends (john's managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were...," she tweeted. "...and they were! But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT. I was watching the monitor with all the guys and someone, I can't remember who, said, 'ooooooo look at that girl with john ooooooooo!' so I watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk and in my mind, oh he was in trouble." Reminding everyone that she'd met John a year prior on the set of his "Stereo" video—"I was that girl!"—she continued, "He probably laughed at something she said. And in my mind it was some GRAND conversation I was conjuring up. They were probably just talking about craft services honestly but in my mind she was like 'hey we should bone' and he was like 'haha f--k yeah!...Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was," she recalled. "Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I'm better now. BUT DONT TEST ME."

Instagram Her Post-Baby Body Blues In early September, Chrissy opened up to Women's Health about how her body has changed since giving birth to two children. "With your second, you just, like, pop 'em on," she said while breastfeeding her son, Miles. "I look at my boobs and I'm like, 'What the heck happened?' They face outwards now. They're like giant disks. I don't even know how to hide them. I forget that people are still like, 'Whoa!' And I don't mean to shove my boob in their faces."

David Becker/Getty Images for RAND Luxury Sex Life Slowdown In that same Women's Health interview, she also admitted that since becoming parents to two young children, her sex life with John had become considerably less sexy. "It doesn't matter who you are—even if you're a sexy R&B crooner or an ex–swimsuit model, you're just tired! We still have that passion for each other, but are we doing it randomly in a dressing room? No!" she said. "We'll get back into it again. But it is funny: If he performs somewhere, and I go, I'm like, 'Oh, he's sexy.' We'll probably have sex that night."

Tom Schirmacher A Postpartum Picnic While pregnant with second child, son Miles, Chrissy had been open about the postpartum depression she suffered following the birth of daughter Luna and her fears that history might repeat itself. So to combat that, she took an atypical route and ate the placenta. During a September interview with Rita Braver for Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning, she admitted she believed it helped her stave off any depression. "I don't think I can have you eating your placenta on primetime," Rita shared in the interview. Chrissy responded while laughing, "Really? That's not a normal thing? I'm in L.A., it's very normal. They grill it here. You can try some of mine after."

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Doesn't Care That You Mispronounce Her Last Name While not exactly TMI, our world was rocked when Chrissy dropped a Twitter bomb mid-September and revealed that we've been pronouncing her last name wrong all these years. "Gave up a long time ago," she wrote. "Last name is tie-gen not tee-gen." She even included a handy video tutorial of how to correctly say the name, with her mom confirming she was telling the truth in the brief clip. Minds. Blown. And even wilder? She doesn't have any desire for us to stop saying it wrong! While speaking with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, who asked the Lip Sync Battle host which way she'd prefer us to refer to her from here on out, Chrissy declared, "Tee-gen. Sorry, dad!"

Getty Images Not Opposed to Cardi B's Proposition While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in late September, Chrissy was asked what she thought about Cardi B's song "She Bad," in which she raps about wanting to have a threesome with her and Rihanna and what her ideal threesome might be. 'Literally, that threesome," she told the caller. "I'm like, 'Oh my god I'm so boring' and I would literally just be the one in the corner watching. But any group I'm lumped into with Rihanna, I'm very, very happy." Can't argue with that.

Instagram First Night Fun During that same WWHL appearance, Chrissy opened about that fateful day she met John and how they slept together on their first date. "I closed the deal the first night," she admitted during the show's streaming After Show. "We were on a music video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows and then...yeah..." You do you, girl!

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Loves Your Threesome Wish Chrissy sees your freaky tweets about her and husband being the celeb couple you'd most want to have a threesome with and she has one thing to say. "I love that," she said while doing the Hot Ones challenge in October. In her mind, that means she and John "project this sexiness that we don't really have." "We have it, but I think one of my questions yesterday was 'How hard did you guys go at it after the EGOT?" I was like, 'Not hard,'" she added. LOL!

