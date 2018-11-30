2018 Holiday Must-Have Gifts for the Men

Don't worry: Whether you're looking for your dad or your BFF, we promise you'll find something perfectly fitting on this list.

Some men in our lives aren't too complicated. Ask them what sweater they want as a present and they haven't a clue. Other dudes are the complete opposite. They only wear a specific brand in a specific color. So needless to say, it's up to you to know your guy. Once you've got that part covered, we can help you out with the holiday gift brainstorming.

Everyone always says that men are simple, but shopping for men? Not so simple.

Ray-bans Ray-bans are the man's sunglasses, but he can only own so many pairs of the OG Wayfair style. Give him another option with these rad round frames, will ya? BUY IT: Ray-ban Sunglasses, $150





Vince Sweater Some people say you have to sacrifice comfort for style. This long-sleeve knit crew neck sweater proves them wrong and is the perfect addition to any cool dude's winter wardrobe. BUY IT: Vince Crew Neck Sweater, $70

Peach Tea Whiskey Bourbon is a gentleman's drink, this we know. Upgrade your dude's game with a fun flavored version. Bonus points for this cool gasoline can tin design. BUY IT: Stillhouse Peach Tea Whiskey, $14

Aesop Grooming Kit Some men really love a good skincare experience, and we are here to support them. This full-on grooming kit is luxe, but also practical. BUY IT: Aesop Grooming Kit, $150

Bose Speaker For the guy who's always doing something adventurous and fun, be it the beach or the mountains, a high-qaulity portable speaker will be much appreciated. BUY IT: Bose Speaker, $129





Beats Wireless Headphones Upgrade his old-school headphones with these sleek Beats wireless headphones. Bonus: The earhooks maximize comfort and stability, making them compatible with any activity. BUY IT: Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Headphones, $160

Unisex Fragrance For the fanciest guy you know, look no further than this Western-inspired unisex fragrance. Sounds sexy, doesn't it? BUY IT: Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $80

Tie Set For the professional in your life, this full-blown tie set is a dream come true. Need we say more? BUY IT: The Essentials Tie Box, $165

Diptyque Candle Some guys like food, some guys like a nice smelling home. If your man is of the latter, a fancypants candle is exactly what he should be getting this holiday season. BUY IT: Diptyque Candle, $64

Kiehl's Skincare for Men Pamper your fave men with the gift of glowing skin (a.k.a. this complete collection of age defenders, which is specially formulated for the needs of men's skin.) BUY IT: Kiehl's Men's Heavy Lifters Set, $68

Sock Gift Set Spice up your dude's sock game with this fun and festive sock gift box, which includes seven pairs of socks with multicolored patterns—one for each day of the week! BUY IT: Happy Socks Gift Box, $75

Charging Dock For the tech-savvy dad, this attractive wireless charging dock is the perfect gift! BUY IT: Native Union Wireless Charging Dock, $80

Flannel PJs These soft flannel pajamas with a bold plaid print are sure to add a touch of holiday spirit to your guy's wardrobe and keep him warm all winter long! BUY IT: Father Flannel Pajamas, $60

Burberry Travel Spray If your low-key guy isn't quite a cologne guy, but still likes to smell nice, this convenient travel spray is a simple way to introduce him. BUY IT: Mr. Burberry Travel Spray, $30

Temperature Control Mug Your dude is a self-proclaimed coffee snob and you've come to upset it. Make his day with this temperature control mug that's well worth the price tag. BUY IT: Ember Temperature Control Mug, $80

Suitcase During the holiday season, it's no secret that airports can be really stressful. Ease his mind and lighten his load with a convenient and stylish carry-on. BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Trade Carry-On, $150

Levi's Trapper Hat So you bestie or relative lives in the frigid cold? They won't be mad one bit with this super warm trapper hat. BUY IT: Levi's Faux Fur Lined Nylon Trapper, $20

Eddie Bauer Sherpa Blanket If your favorite guy loves to get cozy, this is the perfect gift for him. This Fairisle throw features a brushed fleece face that reverses to a super soft Sherpa fleece. BUY IT: Eddie Bauer Fairisle Sherpa Throw, $24

Wool Gloves Knitted in Scotland from Donegal Merino wool, these thick and insulating gloves are just what he needs to get through winter's coldest days. Plus, the neutral color makes them easy to pair with any coat! BUY IT: Donegal Merino Wool Gloves, $75

Shaving Products The shave cream and post shave balm in this shaving set are key for a smooth shaving experience this winter. The cream ensures a close and comfortable shave while the balm provides immediate relief afterwards. BUY IT: Harry's Shaving Set, $20

UGG Slippers These super-comfy UGGs are the perfect gift for your hard-working man who's feet need a little love. Trust: The suede slipper with fleece lining will make them hard to take off. BUY IT: Men's UGG Slippers, $80

