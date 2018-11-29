Snooki Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary as She Prepares for Baby No. 3

Happy anniversary, Snooki and Jionni Lavalle!

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, and her husband, also 31, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life," Snooki wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback photos from their Great Gatsby-themed wedding. "You are my everything and I'm so excited for what the future holds for us as a couple and as parents. There's no one else I would rather be on this journey with than you , hunnie. @jlavalle5."

Snooki announced her pregnancy last week. Her and Jionni's new addition will join son Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter Giovanna LaValle, 4.

Photos

Snooki & Jionni: Romance Rewind

Snooki's co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who appeared with them in the original Jersey Shore, also expressed their best wishes to the couple.

"[three fire emojis] Happy anniversary," JWoww commented.

"Happy anniversary!! [heart emoji]," wrote Sammi.

