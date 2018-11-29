Stephen Curry Goes Above and Beyond to Make a Little Girl's Dream Come True

After seeing the letter, Curry took to the time to correct this error and sent Morrison a sweet message.

"Hey Riley, I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue," Curry's response states. "Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as 'boys' on the website. We are correcting this NOW! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly—so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5's now AND you'll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6."

"Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me!" Curry tells Morrison in the letter. "More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night! All the best!"

The Under Armour website has officially been update, and the Curry 5 sneakers can be found in the Girls' Basketball Athletic Shoes section HERE.