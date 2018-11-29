Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Are "Getting Serious"—But Don't Expect a Wedding Invite Anytime Soon

Things are heating up between Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

The two of them have been together since around April, when they were first seen packing on the PDA at Coachella. Now, sources tell E! News that their once "very relaxed" romance has morphed into something more than just a fun fling. One source told E! News, "It is getting more serious. They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together."

DiCaprio, 44, and Morrone, 21, apparently spend ample time with Morrone's mom, Argentinian actress Lucila Solá. Like mother like daughter, she's also is dating a Hollywood A-lister: Al Pacino.

The source described DiCaprio and Morrone's relationship as "different" for The Revenant actor. "He's more mature and thinking longer term," the source added.

But are the Titanic star and his leading lady headed for the altar? Not so fast! While a second source said the two are "very content," the insider also noted that "marriage is definitely not a discussion yet."

"He is very serious with Cami and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon," the second source said.