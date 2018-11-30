How Priyanka Chopra Became Meghan Markle's Ride or Die

As she cycles through all of the standard pre-wedding rituals, Priyanka Chopra has had no shortage of besties at her side.

Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Ripa and sister-in-law-to-be Daniella Jonas were among the 100 or so guests dancing and sipping cocktails at Tiffany's New York City flagship location for her October bridal shower while her other future sister-in-law Sophie Turner (set to wed Joe Jonas in the near future) made the trek to Amsterdam for Chopra's bachelorette bash a week later. And when she weds Nick Jonas later this weekend—capping off a six-month courtship and a flurry of celebrations in her native India—she will be joined by some 12 bridesmaids.

But with just days to go until the main event, one crucial guest has RSVP'd with a firm maybe. Chopra's pal of several years Meghan Markle "is trying to see if she can come to Priyanka's wedding," a source told E! News earlier this month, noting that the Duchess of Sussex understandably has a pretty complicated calendar to work through. "Right now it's still TBD if she can make it."