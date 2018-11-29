Ellen DeGeneres Pressures Jennifer Lopez Into Getting Engaged ASAP

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 4:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Lopez stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show today to promote her upcoming comedy Second Act (in theaters Dec. 21). But for a little while, the Emmy-winning host only wanted to discuss one thing: Lopez's intentions with Alex Rodriguez. "And your boyfriend...remind me of his name?" she teased. "He said y'all are gonna be getting married."

"He did not say that! he did not say that!" Lopez said with a laugh.

"He did!" DeGeneres lied. "He texted me earlier today...So, you'll be getting married?"

"I don't know," Lopez replied. "We've been together a couple years. It's nice."

As Lopez laughed nervously, DeGeneres told her, "It would be good to do for Christmas." Considering money is no object for Lopez, she said, "What do you give somebody [like you]? What did he say he was going to get you—something romantic, thoughtful but inexpensive?"

Photos

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

"Did he say inexpensive? That's not gonna work! We don't work overtime for all that!" Lopez said, later admitting she has no idea what to get him for the holidays. "I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving; December 1 I start thinking about Christmas. It's not Dec. 1 yet, right?"

Lopez and Rodriguez, who will celebrate their two-year anniversary early next year, have been the subject of engagement rumors for months. In August, the former MLB player confirmed he had bought a ring for his girlfriend—but insisted he didn't propose. "She loved it," he said on NBC's Today. "Of course it has a significance. [But] no, we're not engaged. We're not engaged."

Although DeGeneres may be jokingly pressuring her to get engaged right away, the singer is fine waiting. As Lopez told E! News in February, "I don't like to pressure anybody for anything."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen DeGeneres , Jennifer Lopez , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Techie Lover's Gift Guide

2018 Techie Lover's Gift Guide That Everyone Will Enjoy

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Becca Kufrin

What to Buy Bae, Based on The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Holiday Gift Guide

Mariah Carey, Monroe, Mariah Carey Kids

Mariah Carey's Kids Are the Cutest "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Backup Singers

Sebastian Stan, Denise Gough

Sebastian Stan Gets Naked and Takes a Tour of Athens

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Hold Up, What Do Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Have to Do With Tyra Banks in Life-Size 2?!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Jodhpur

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Arrive at Their Wedding Destination

Matt Lauer

Inside Matt Lauer's New Normal One Year After Today Show Firing

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.