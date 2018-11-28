Quentin Tarantino Marries Girlfriend Daniella Pick in Lavish Wedding

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 6:53 PM
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino is officially a married man!
The Hollywood director and his longtime girlfriend Daniella Pick became husband and wife Wednesday night after a romantic wedding ceremony, People reported.
The bride wore a Dana Harel gown for the event that was held at a private Los Angeles home and planned with help from Events by Shideh.
Friends and family gathered together to celebrate the couple's love story that first began when Quentin traveled to Israel to promote his 2009 film Inglourious Basterds at the Jerusalem Film Festival.
A proposal occurred last summer and the couple has since been busy planning their wedding while also celebrating their engagement.
"THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE. We're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL," Daniella wrote on Instagram last summer. "Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."
Fans speculated that a wedding could be in the immediate future after Daniella took to Instagram Stories this week to showcase memories from her bridal shower.
Held at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, the celebration featured treats from Bottega Louie and appears to have been planned by Kevin Lee Weddings.
This marks the first marriage for Quentin who previously expressed his thoughts on dating and getting hitched in the middle of his busy career.
"When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else," he previously shared with GQ. "It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way."
Quentin continued, "I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies."
And now it's time to celebrate! Congratulations to the couple.
