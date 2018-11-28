But Really, Mariah Carey Was Just "Trying to Say Something Nice" About Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey wasn't intentionally shading Jennifer Lopez. Really.

Over the years, "I don't know her" has become the gif to end all gifs and one of the top memes of all time. The Guardian even dubbed the moment "pop's shadiest power move." The singer, however, insists she was merely trying to be cordial when asked about J.Lo, not anything else. In a wide-ranging interview with Pitchfork, Carey said she has learned to embrace her "diva role" and ability to be a timeless internet sensation.

Carey told the publication that she sees "some" gif-able moments. "It is what it is," she said. "You have to embrace it."

"I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all," the Glitter singer asserted to Pitchfork. "I really was."