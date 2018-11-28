John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Need Their Own Sitcom After A Legendary Christmas

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 8:00 PM
We always knew Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were funny, but we never thought they were sitcom funny until right now.
The married pair starred in A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy tonight on NBC, and it was essentially an old school multi-cam sitcom holiday special, peppered with all of John and Chrissy's random celebrity friends. Kris Jenner! Kim Kardashian! Awkwafina! Zach Galifianakis! Stevie Wonder! Darren Criss! Jane Lynch! Meghan Trainor! Yassir Lester! Retta! Derek Hough! Ben Schwartz stealing pajamas!
John panicked over Chrissy doing too much for dinner. Kris tried to get Chrissy into a headband business. Everybody went caroling at random people's homes. Chrissy and John even had a mac and cheese cookoff, and Chrissy basically roasted the Voice judges to get them to turn their chairs around for her. Retta sang while Derek Hough did ballet, and the Fab 5 called little Luna on the phone. Sorry, this is a lot of listing of things, but there are so many things we want to list!
Through it all, John and Chrissy were sweet and hilarious, and all we could think was that we need more of this. If we can't get a full season, we'll take an Easter special, and a 4th of July special, and Halloween and Thanksgiving. We don't even necessarily need the other celebs, but we'll happily take them if they're there.
It's not as if there's not plenty of material at hand. Just take one or two of Chrissy's tweets and Instagrams and you've got enough content for a whole 22 minute episode. Remember that time they were trapped on an 8 hour plane ride to nowhere? Episode! Chrissy being uncomfortable while watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade her husband is performing in? Episode! We will, no joke, even watch Chrissy Teigen watch the dinner party episode of The Office. We're serious about this, in case you didn't think we were. We want a John and Chrissy sitcom and we want it now!
Anyway, that's all we came here to say. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their entire family deserve the world, and also their own kind of I Love Lucy-style show that doesn't forget the fact that, as Chrissy said to make John turn his Voice chair around, she now makes more money than him.
Please, Santa. This is all we want for Christmas!
A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy aired on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
