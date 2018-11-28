Audrey Hepburn's Granddaughter Channels the Iconic Star During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer paid homage to her grandmother Audrey Hepburn at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday.

Ferrer arrived on the red carpet at Cipriani Wall Street looking like a vision in baby blue as she donned a floor-length tulle dress and silver shoes. Her hair was cut short, much like the style that Hepburn wore for some time.

The 24-year-old, however, is much more than just the granddaughter of a timeless movie star. Ferrer has been involved in UNICEF for many years and told InStyle, "Since I could pronounce words, I've known what UNICEF was."

The Breakfast and Tiffany's star became a UNICEF Ambassador and, according to UNICEF's site, made a number of trips around the world on behalf of the organization. Hepburn traveled to Turkey, Venezuela, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Somalia and other countries during her tenure as an ambassador.