Kate Middleton Gushes Over Meghan Markle's Pregnancy as Feud Rumors Wage On

From the looks of it, there's no bad blood running through the pipes at Kensington Palace.

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent time in the British city of Leicester to honor and mourn those who died in a helicopter crash, including the owner of the Leicester City football team, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The Duchess of Cambridge had an opportunity to speak with people and shake hands outside of the city's university and answered questions about her immediate and extended family, including Meghan Markle

Meghan and Prince Harry announced on Oct. 15 that they were expecting their first child together and also said they will be moving out of their Kensington Palace apartment in London and heading off to the 'burbs. They'll move into Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle (the same place they got married) as they await their newborn.

Although there was speculation that the jump from city to countryside was because of some royal beef between the sisters-in-law, that's hardly the case. Rather, Kate sounded pleased and eager to meet her future niece or nephew.