Kate Middleton Gushes Over Meghan Markle's Pregnancy as Feud Rumors Wage On

From the looks of it, there's no bad blood running through the pipes at Kensington Palace.
On Wednesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent time in the British city of Leicester to honor and mourn those who died in a helicopter crash, including the owner of the Leicester City football team, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The Duchess of Cambridge had an opportunity to speak with people and shake hands outside of the city's university and answered questions about her immediate and extended family, including Meghan Markle
Meghan and Prince Harry announced on Oct. 15 that they were expecting their first child together and also said they will be moving out of their Kensington Palace apartment in London and heading off to the 'burbs. They'll move into Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle (the same place they got married) as they await their newborn.
Although there was speculation that the jump from city to countryside was because of some royal beef between the sisters-in-law, that's hardly the case. Rather, Kate sounded pleased and eager to meet her future niece or nephew.
One Instagram user, @2cool_4school_2lame_4fame, shared a video of her interaction with the Duchess outside of the University of Leicester. She asked, "Are you excited for Meghan and her new baby?"
The Duchess replied, "Yeah, absolutely. It's such a special time to have little kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte and Louis! It's really special."
That doesn't sound too bitter, does it?
Kate also revealed her kiddos Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are "getting so excited for Christmas time." She added, "They've started all their Christmas songs and Christmas trees are going up and all that. And Louis is getting bigger. It's been 7 months now—I can't believe it."
The past month has unearthed many changes among the younger generation of royals, affectionately known as "The Firm." The Sunday Times reported on Oct. 28 that the brothers are preparing to formally divide the household, which means different staff and responsibilities for each prince. Both men have families of their own and are following their own paths in terms of court duties. A source told The Times, "They have become different people with different outlooks on life. Splitting the household is the obvious thing to do."
Cue the rumors that there's a feud a-brewin' between Kate and Meghan.
Sure, the two women may have different personalities and upbringings, but Kate reportedly welcomed Meghan with open arms during her entrée into the Royal Family. The Duchess of Sussex called her "wonderful" and the two of them have shared a number of one-on-one outings together and double dates to a plethora of events.
So, are Prince Harry and Meghan really moving to Windsor in order to get away from some unconfirmed rivalry? No, not even close. Plus, according to a statement by Kensington Palace, their "official office will continue to be based at Kensington." The change of scenery is apparently for the benefit of their future child and its upbringing. The statement included, "Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."
According to Daily Mail, Frogmore Cottage allows for more outdoor space for their youngin to run around in, whereas Kensington Palace lacks a sort of privacy and backyard. A source told Daily Mail, "They are still incredibly close, closer than most siblings, but now Harry has married and is about to become a father, so it's a good time for him to be planning his own future. There is no acrimony."
