It's Time Real Housewives Stars Stopped Calling Each Other "Alcoholics"

You can tell you're watching a Real Housewives series by a few trademarks: The hair extensions and weaves flow freely, the make-up on the ladies is almost always perfect, even at a midday meal, there's a little petty drama in almost every scene, and lately, somebody is calling a costar an alcoholic or leveling substance abuse accusations. It's time to drop that last indicator, for the sake of the series.

This recent and rampant allegation hurling is hurting the franchise, and it's spreading from city to city, from The Real Housewives of Orange County to The Real Housewives of New York City. It's everything from drinking too much to doing cocaine and popping pills.