Taraji P. Henson Gets Real About Representation in Hollywood

Don't underestimate the power of Cookie Lyon.

There's no debate that Taraji P. Henson has earned her spot in Hollywood. Whether appearing in Hidden Figures or The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the actress has consistently received rave reviews for her roles.

But Taraji never had a movie studio bring her overseas to do press. That is until her role in Empire exploded.

"Hollywood executives would tell me that I don't have fans all the way over there. I said, ‘You're lying because they can reach me any time. I'm a finger tap away, and they let me know every day.' Then we go to Paris [to promote Empire], and it's standing room only in a room with 1,500 seats," she shared in the January issue of InStyle. "I cried. If you believe what people tell you…you can't let people tell you s--t."