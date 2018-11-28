Jameela Jamil Trolls Celebs Who Promote Detox Tea in Savage Parody Video

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
Jameela Jamil is doubling down on her fight against "detox" tea.
The Good Place actress has been taking to social media to call out celebs who promote these products for money. On Saturday, Jameela shared a photo of Cardi B's sponsored post, writing to her Twitter followers, "They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense 'detox' tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all s--t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY."
"If you want to 'curb your appetite' eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup," she continued. "Don't drink these 'detox' teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run."
"Generally just don't ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics," Jameela added. "IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor."
She later wrote to her fans on Instagram, "I am so sick of the lies. I was so riddled with eating disorders when I was young. I listened to irresponsible celebrities and bought all these bad products and followed their TERRIBLE and toxic diet tips for how they maintained the tiny weight they were... and I fucked up my metabolism and digestive system for life. I damaged my fertility, I was consumed and mentally ill. I was obsessed and didn't eat a meal for over three years as a growing teen. I am not going to stop until we teach people to be better allies to women and stop selling this not at all medically sound s--t and rhetoric to us. UNFOLLOW THE PEOPLE WHO TELL YOU THINGS THAT MAKE YOU FEEL BAD."
On Tuesday, Jameela posted a parody "supermodel shake" video to social media in which she gets major gas and ends up in the bathroom.
"Hi you guys, I just had to tell you about this new amazing supermodel shake that I've been drinking," Jameela says in the video. "I've only been taking it for three days and I've already lost 35 lbs. and I've got abs, but I've never done a day's exercise in my life and I haven't been on a diet. I ate five hamburgers last night."
Jameela then quickly runs to the bathroom and she tells the camera, "Hi you guys, I've been here now for like three days, but I'm still feeling amazing and super skinny. So, discount code's in my bio...it burns."
She captioned the parody video, "If influencers and celebrities were actually honest with us about some of these Slimming/detox products... #itburns."
In response to the video, Jameela told her followers, "I know I'm being a bit extra over this whole thing, but the war against women's bodies/general image is ongoing and out of control. Teen surgery, eating disorders and self harm are at an ALL TIME HIGH. So it's going to involve a big noise to fight back. Don't like it? Mute me."