Spoiler Alert: Everything You Need (and Want) to Know About To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before's Sequel

Break out the celebratory Korean yogurt smoothies!

The Internet had a little party on Tuesday when it was reported that a To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is in the works at Netflix following its breakout success this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a follow-up movie reuniting Lana Condor and Noah Centineo is just "one of the first movies being discussed" as part of Paramount Pictures and Netflix's newly minted multi-picture deal.

A To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel makes a lot of sense for the streaming giant, given that it has become one of their most-streamed original movies ever.