Alyssa Milano's 7-Year-Old Son Suits Up for Special Red Carpet

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
You're never too young to make a difference!
On Tuesday night, Alyssa Milano cleared her schedule to attend UNICEF USA's 14th Annual Snowflake Ball. But for this special event, she wasn't going alone!
The actress and activist chose to bring her husband Dave Bugliari and their seven-year-old son Milo Thomas Bugliari to the star-studded evening.
While on the red carpet, Milo smiled for the camera as he posed in his suit and bow-tie next to mom and dad. He would later head inside Cipriani Wall Street to enjoy the event with his parents.
"Milo was my date to #UnicefSnowflake Ball," Alyssa shared on Instagram after posing in her Pamella Roland dress and Tyler Ellis clutch. "I can't think of a better way to spend an evening. Children helping children. #StartsWithU."
Alyssa has served as a UNICEF Ambassador since 2003 and has helped further the organization's mission of saving and improving the lives of children worldwide.
In regards to this year's annual event—held on Giving Tuesday—Sheryl Crow and Wayne Brady served as performers. Sir Ringo Starr was also honored with the George Harrison Humanitarian Award.
And as it turns out, Alyssa wasn't the only star to bring her kids to the special event.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Téa Leoni attended the charity event with daughter Madelaine, 19, and 16-year-old son Kyd.
While the family unit followed the black tie affair dress code, we can't help but love Kyd's choice to sport some black Chuck Taylor sneakers for the red carpet.
Kyle Maclachlan, The View's Sunny Hostin, Sandra Lee, Stephanie March and more stars were also in attendance for the star-studded evening.