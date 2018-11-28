Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are All Smiles at Their Puja Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 7:29 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Puja Ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

There's so much to smile about for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The soon-to-be married pair took one step closer toward their nuptials on Wednesday when they stepped out for their puja ceremony. 

The Bollywood beauty and pop crooner looked picture perfect as they smiled for the paparazzi outside the event, posing arm in arm. The future bride donned a powder blue ensemble embellished with pink florals and accents while Jonas opted for a pink kurta pyjama, both Manish Malhotra World designs. 

The star couple shielded their eyes from the Mumbai sun with glasses as they stood outside. 

The "Under You" singer's famous brother, Joe Jonas, and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner where also spotted dressed for the event. The Game of Thrones actress wore red and yellow while the DNCEfrontman sported blue. 

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue

The ceremony was said to take place at Chopra's home in Mumbai. 

According to the Smithsonian Institute, a puja "is the act of showing reverence to a god, a spirit, or another aspect of the divine through invocations, prayers, songs, and rituals." It is the beginning of several traditions the couple will reportedly partake in in the course of their wedding celebrations. 

They are expected to fly to Jodhpur tomorrow, where the Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies will reportedly take place through Friday. 

The future Mrs. and Mr. are expected to tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony over the weekend, followed by a Christian ceremony.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Puja Ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Looking good, you two lovebirds!

