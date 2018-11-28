The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 5:45 AM
Contrary to popular belief, Corinne Olympios insists she hasn't altered her appearance.
The 26-year-old reality star, who rose to fame on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, regularly posts selfies for her 754,000 Instagram followers to comment on and "like." But one particular image, taken on Thanksgiving, raised more than a few eyebrows. Quoting Mean Girls, a seemingly bare-faced Olympios wrote, "Sweatpants are all that fits me right now, OK?! Gosh."
Needless to say, the comments were brutal.
"What the f--k happened to your face?" one user wrote. Another asked, "Who is that? That's not you...right?" One user suggested she "ease up on the Botox," while someone else said, "Corinne was perfect before. I am so confused. There is no need to do any cosmetic surgery."
"Clearly you got your face reconstructed and it doesn't people bad," a user said. "People are just annoyed because you were pretty to begin with. Looks like you started in one place and then got carried away. You don't need any more of that s--t. Natural is much more beautiful."
Olympios was tired of the running commentary. So, to silence her haters once and for all, she filmed two videos and uploaded them to Instagram Stories Tuesday night. "Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I just thought I'd come in here and say hi because all of y'all are freaking out about my pictures saying that I got plastic surgery and did stuff to my face. No, it's still me. Here I am—no makeup. It is so sad that I felt the need that I had to come on here just after a shower—no makeup, no filter—and show you guys my face, because a lot of you seem to think I do plastic surgery on my face and you're all s--tting on me," Olympios told her followers. "So, here I am."
The ABC star, who sells lipsticks and more on Platinum Beauty Shop, signed off later that night.
In spite of Olympios' firm denial, many of her followers remain unconvinced.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?