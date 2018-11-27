Nicole Kidman Brings Look-Alike Niece Lucia Hawley to the ARIA Awards With Keith Urban

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 11:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicole Kidman, Lucia Hawley, ARIA Awards, ARIAs

Instagram

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had a very special third wheel at the 2018 ARIAs.

The Oscar winner brought her doppelgänger niece Lucia Hawley as her guest to the Nov. 28 Australian music awards, which are hosted this year by Urban.

"Going to the #ARIAs with my niece, we're so excited to see Keith hosting!" the 51-year-old Boy Erased actress posted on Instagram Wednesday with a sweet pic of the girls getting ready.

The trio proceeded to walk the red carpet at Sydney's The Star, with Lucia politely stepping aside to allow the "Female" singer and Kidman to engage in some of their signature red carpet PDA.

Lucia is the daughter of Nicole's younger sister, Antonia Kidman, and lost her father at age 16, just months after Nicole's own dad, Antony Kidman, died suddenly in 2014.

"He was always searching for a way to make people's lives easier, especially those who are struggling," Lucia said of her father earlier this year, as reported by The Daily Telegraph. "The loss was excruciating."

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Lucia Hawley, ARIA Awards, ARIAs

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

While Lucia has stayed mostly out of the spotlight, Keith and Nicole are no strangers to the red carpet. And the parents to Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7, frequently turn awards shows into their own glamorous date nights, cosying up for the cameras and praising each other on stage.

"Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you. I'm shocked beyond shocked," the 51-year-old singer told his wife of 12 years after winning Entertainer of the Year at the 2018 CMT Awards on Nov. 14. "Our girls at home: I love you. Thank you for supporting Daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl. You make it all worthwhile."

In addition to hosting the 2018 ARIAs, Urban will perform his hit song "The Fighter" with Aussie music star Amy Shark.

The ARIA Awards air at 7:30pm on Nine.

Read

ARIA Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , Nicole Kidman , Keith Urban , 2018 ARIA Awards , Red Carpet
Latest News
Troye Sivan, Aria Awards

ARIA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ARIA Awards, ARIAs

ARIA Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Melanie Brown, Brutally Honest

Mel B Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt, Drug Use and Divorce in Brutally Honest Memoir

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, 2014 CMT Awards

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman's Cancer Has Returned

David Archuleta

American Idol's David Archuleta Says He Suffered From "PTSD" After the Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner Supports ''Hubby'' Travis Scott During His Biggest Concert Yet

This Is Us

This Is Us Reveals Who "Her" Is and More in Fall Finale

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.