ARIA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 11:02 PM
The countdown to the 2018 ARIA Awards is almost over!
Singer-songwriter Amy Shark is up for nine huge awards at the star-studded event in Sydney, including Apple Music Album Of The Year, Best Female Artist and Apple Music Song Of The Year.
Courtney Barnett follows hot on her heels with eight nominations, while dance trio Pnau could take home up to seven awards.
Other big nominees to look out for: "My! My! My!" singer Troye Sivan, Nation Of Two's Vance Joy and 5 Seconds of Summer, whose track "Youngblood" peaked at #1 on the ARIA charts.
Check out the nominations below—and stay tuned for updates on all the winners.
You can also catch the awards ceremony action at 7:30pm on Nine.
Apple Music Album Of The Year
Amy Shark, Love Monster
Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel
Gurrumul, Djarimirri
Pnau, Changa
Troye Sivan, Bloom
Best Male Artist
Dan Sultan, Killer Under A Blood Moon
Dean Lewis, Be Alright
Gurrumulm Djarimirri, Child of the Rainbow
Troye Sivan, Bloom
Vance Joy, Nation Of Two
Best Female Artist
Alison Wonderland, Awake
Amy Shark, Love Monster
Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel
Sia, Flames
Tash Sultana, Flow State
Best Dance Release
Alison Wonderland, "Awake"
Fisher, "Losing It"
Peking Duk, "Fire"
Pnau, "Go Bang"
RÜFÜS DU SOL, "No Place"
Best Group
5 Seconds Of Summer, Youngblood
DMA's, For Now
Peking Duk, Fire
Pnau, Go Bang
RÜFÜS DU SOL, No Place
Breakthrough Artist
Alex Lahey, I Love You Like A Brother
Jack River, Sugar Mountain
Mojo Juju, Native Tongue
Odette, To A Stranger
Ruel, Dazed & Confused
Best Pop Release
5 Seconds Of Summer, Youngblood
Amy Shark, Love Monster
Dean Lewis, Be Alright
Jack River, Sugar Mountain
Troye Sivan, Bloom
Best Urban Release
360, Vintage Modern
Esoterik, My Astral Plane
Hilltop Hoods, Clark Griswold (feat. Adrian Eagle)
Kerser, Engraved In The Game
Mojo Juju, Native Tongue
Best Independent Release
Angus & Julia Stone, Snow
Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel
DMA'S, For Now
Gurrumul, Djarimirri
Pnau, Go Bang
Best Rock Album
Camp Cope, How To Socialise & Make Friends
Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel
DMA'S, For Now
Luca Brasi, Stay
Middle Kids, Lost Friends
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice
Dan Sultan, Killer Under A Blood Moon
Missy Higgins, Solastalgia
Odette, To A Stranger
Vance Joy, Nation Of Two
Best Country Album
Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont, Adam & Brooke
Fanny Lumsden, Real Class Act
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples, Campfire
The Wolfe Brothers, Country Heart
Travis Collins, Brave & The Broken
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
DZ Deathrays, Bloody Lovely
King Parrot, Ugly Produce
Parkway Drive, Reverence
Polaris, The Mortal Coil
West Thebarton, Different Beings Being Different
Best Blues & Roots Album
Angus & Julia Stone, Snow
Emily Wurramara, Milyakburra
Mama Kin Spender, Golden Magnetic
Ruby Boots, Don't Talk About It
Tash Sultana, Flow State
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Evelyn Ida Morris, Acute Misfortune
Jessica Mauboy, The Secret Daughter Season Two (Songs for the Original 7 Series)
Jimmy Barnes, Working Class Boy: The Soundtracks
Various Artists, Muriel's Wedding: The Musical (The Original Cast Recording)
Best Children's Album
Justine Clarke, The Justine Clarke Show!
Lah-Lah, 10th Birthday Party
Sam Moran, Santa's Coming!
Teeny Tiny Stevies, Helpful Songs For Little People
The Wiggles, Wiggle Pop!
PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS
Apple Music Song Of The Year
5 Seconds Of Summer, Youngblood
Amy Shark, I Said Hi
Angus & Julia Stone, Chateau
Conrad Sewell, Healing Hands
Dean Lewis, Be Alright
Peking Duk, Fire/Reprisal
Pnau, Go Bang
Sheppard, Coming Home
Troye Sivan, My My My!
Vance Joy, Lay It On Me
Best Video
Amy Shark, "I Said Hi"
Client Liaison, "Survival In The City"
Courtney Barnett, "Need A Little Time"
Dean Lewis, "Be Alright"
Gang Of Youths, "The Heart Is A Muscle"
Mojo Juju, "Native Tongue"
Peking Duk, "Fire"
Pnau, "Go Bang"
Tash Sultana, "Salvation"
The Presets, "Do What You Want"
Best Australian Live Act
5 Seconds Of Summer, Meet You There Tour
Amy Shark, Love Monster Tour
Client Liaison, Expo Liaison
Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel National Tour
Dean Lewis, 2017 National Tour
Gang Of Youths, 2017 National Tour
Paul Kelly, Life Is Fine Tour 2017
Peking Duk, The Wasted Tour
Pnau, Pnau Changa Australian Tour
Tash Sultana, Homecoming Tour
Best International Artist
Camila Cabella, Camila
Drake, Scorpion & More Life
Ed Sheeran, ÷
Eminem, Revival & Kamikaze
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Khalid, American Teen
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys & Stoney
Sam Smith, The Thrill Of It All
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Music Teacher of the Year
Becky Hall, Education Institute, Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne
Scott Maxwell, Grant High School, Mount Gambier
Dean Harawira, Nerang State High School, Gold Coast
Deborah Skelton, Caladenia Primary School, Canning Vale
