ARIA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The countdown to the 2018 ARIA Awards is almost over!

Singer-songwriter Amy Shark is up for nine huge awards at the star-studded event in Sydney, including Apple Music Album Of The Year, Best Female Artist and Apple Music Song Of The Year.

Courtney Barnett follows hot on her heels with eight nominations, while dance trio Pnau could take home up to seven awards.

Other big nominees to look out for: "My! My! My!" singer Troye Sivan, Nation Of Two's Vance Joy and 5 Seconds of Summer, whose track "Youngblood" peaked at #1 on the ARIA charts.

Check out the nominations below—and stay tuned for updates on all the winners.

You can also catch the awards ceremony action at 7:30pm on Nine.

Apple Music Album Of The Year

Amy Shark, Love Monster

Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel

Gurrumul, Djarimirri

Pnau, Changa

Troye Sivan, Bloom

Best Male Artist

Dan Sultan, Killer Under A Blood Moon

Dean Lewis, Be Alright

Gurrumulm Djarimirri, Child of the Rainbow

Troye Sivan, Bloom

Vance Joy, Nation Of Two

Best Female Artist

Alison Wonderland, Awake

Amy Shark, Love Monster

Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel

Sia, Flames

Tash Sultana, Flow State

Best Dance Release

Alison Wonderland, "Awake"

Fisher, "Losing It"

Peking Duk, "Fire"

Pnau, "Go Bang"

RÜFÜS DU SOL, "No Place"

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer, Youngblood

DMA's, For Now

Peking Duk, Fire

Pnau, Go Bang

RÜFÜS DU SOL, No Place

Breakthrough Artist

Alex Lahey, I Love You Like A Brother

Jack River, Sugar Mountain

Mojo Juju, Native Tongue

Odette, To A Stranger

Ruel, Dazed & Confused