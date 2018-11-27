ARIA Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 8:09 PM

Sydney may be having one of the wettest days in years, but it hasn't dampened the fashion on the ARIAs red carpet.
From Montaigne's political statement to Peking Duck's coordinated suits, Aussie music stars brought their style A-game to The Star.
With performances from Keith Urban, Amy Shark, George Ezra, 5 Seconds of Summer and appearances from Troye Sivan, Rita Ora and more, this year's ARIAs is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.
The 2018 ARIA Awards air at 7:30pm on Nine. Keep scrolling to see all the red carpet looks as the stars arrive.
