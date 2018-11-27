ARIA Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Montaigne, ARIA Awards

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sydney may be having one of the wettest days in years, but it hasn't dampened the fashion on the ARIAs red carpet.

From Montaigne's political statement to Peking Duck's coordinated suits, Aussie music stars brought their style A-game to The Star.

With performances from Keith Urban, Amy Shark, George Ezra, 5 Seconds of Summer and appearances from Troye Sivan, Rita Ora and more, this year's ARIAs is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.

The 2018 ARIA Awards air at 7:30pm on Nine. Keep scrolling to see all the red carpet looks as the stars arrive.

Ksenija Lukich, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ksenija Lukich

Alex The Astronaut, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Alex The Astronaut

David Campbell,

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

David Campbell

Havana Brown, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Havana Brown

Nathaniel Willemse, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Nathaniel

Vera Blue, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Vera Blue

Carissa Walford, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Carissa Walford

Montaigne, ARIA Awards

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Montaigne

Samantha Jade, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Samantha Jade

Alli Simpson, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Alli Simpson

PNAU, Aria Awards

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

PNAU

Alex Lahey, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Alex Lahey

Sarah Ellen, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sarah Ellen

Kira Puru, ARIA Awards

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Kira Puru

