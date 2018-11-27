Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman's Cancer Has Returned

Beth Chapman's cancer has returned. 

According to their family attorney, the 51-year-old wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter underwent surgery on Tuesday morning to treat a "life-threatening" mass in her throat. There, Andrew Brettler tells E! News in a statement, doctors discovered something no patient ever wants to hear. 

"I can confirm that she was hospitalized today, had surgery to remove a mass in her throat, which was determined to be cancerous. I understand that the situation is very serious. We are all concerned for her and the well-being of her family," he says. 

In September of 2017, the reality TV star revealed she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer following "months of a nagging cough." She expressed shock over the unexpected diagnosis in a heartfelt letter to her fanbase.

"As most of you know I've spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn't see coming and certainly never expected. I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'" Beth shared at the time. 

The couple went on to document Beth's fight against cancer in an A&E special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, where a pathology report ultimately revealed that she was cancer free after a 13-hour surgery. 

"We cannot let this experience tear us apart," she shared with her family as cameras rolled. "We need to bring us together. If this is the worst of it, then all it can be is better."

According to TMZ, Beth was admitted to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after experiencing difficulty breathing overnight. 

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his wife first rose to fame when they appeared on their A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons. The series began airing in syndication as the couple briefly appeared on CMT's Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.

Jameela Jamil Calls Out Cardi B & Kardashians for IG Scam

