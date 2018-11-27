Kylie Jenner Supports ''Hubby'' Travis Scott During His Biggest Concert Yet

247Paps.TV / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner could not be more proud of her boyfriend Travis Scott.
On Tuesday night, the makeup mogul sported an Astroworld t-shirt for Travis' performance at the Madison Square Garden venue in New York City. She went all out for her boyfriend's show and sported new silver locks, bright orange pants and a cheetah print purse. She finished off the look with none other than a dash of Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss.
Before heading out to cheer on her man at world famous venue, she shared a snap of herself giving the camera a sultry look, with the caption: "the look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight."
Unfortunately, Stormi Webster had to stay back at the hotel while her mom and dad enjoyed a well-deserved night out on the town. But luckily she had plenty of down time to chill with her mom earlier in the day. On Tuesday afternoon, Kylie shared a photo of an angelic-looking Stormi, dozing peacefully in her crib.
"She comes everywhere with me... the favorite little road dog," she adoringly captioned the photo. Sweet little Stormi has become a fanatic traveler as she follows her mom and dad across the country on the Astroworld tour.
Last week the family of three put their traveling on hold so they could spend their first Thanksgiving together. Kylie commemorated the special moment by sharing never-before-seen family portraits. In the photos, Kylie, Stormi and Travis intimately pose in matching black ensembles, which are beautifully complimented by a black and white filter.
And while the photos may make it look like Stormi is quite the mommy's girl, a recent video of the babbling baby seems to prove otherwise. In the short clip, the nine-month-old holds onto a makeup pallette as Kylie tries to teach her to say, "Kylie... Cosmetics." However, Stormi clearly has other things on her mind since she babbles incoherently before saying "Da Da."
"Da da," Travis commented. "I'm otw back momma."
Kylie doesn't seem to mind the strong bond Stormi and Travis have though. In October, she said, "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."
Too cute!