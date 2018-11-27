7 Brands You Love That Support Giving Tuesday

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Giving Tuesday

This time of year we're feeling extra thankful.

Maybe it's the bonus time we get to spend with our families or perhaps it's just the overall mood of the season. Whatever it is, we're here for it and it makes us want to spread the love and give back in any way we can. Enter: Giving Tuesday, a special shopping occasion that allows you to shop 'til you drop while also giving back to the community. Some brands have specific items where a percentage of the proceeds go to a certain charity, while other retailers are donating a portion of storewide sales.

For seven of our favorite Giving Tuesday finds, see below!

Shopping: Giving Tuesday

Draper James

DETAILS: Draper James isn't messing around. On Giving Tuesday, 100% of the proceeds from their Sisterhood Collection will go to Girls, Inc., which is an organization that partners with schools to advocate for girls to be strong, smart and bold.

BUY IT: Draper James Sisterhood Hoodie, $98 

Shopping: Giving Tuesday

Sephora

DETAILS: For every bold red lipstick sold, your beauty go-to will give $10 to Sephora Stands, a program dedicated to empowering women and positively impacting our communities.

BUY IT: SEPHORA COLLECTION Sephora Stands FEARLESS Rouge Cream Lipstick, $13

Shopping: Giving Tuesday

Lord and Taylor

DETAILS: For Giving Tuesday, the Lord & Taylor is donating 10% of sales (up to $200,000) to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. 

BUY IT: Soia & Kyo Quilted Zoelane Jacket with Fur Trim Hood, $487.50

Article continues below

Shopping: Giving Tuesday

Kiehl's

DETAILS: 100% of the profits from this limited-edition holiday benefits Feeding America, with $1 roughly equaling 10 meals.

BUY IT: KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Smooth Skin Delights Set, $35

Shopping: Giving Tuesday

James Perse

DETAILS: The Cali-base brand is donating 100 percent of the profits from the sale of its California Relief Tees to non-profit organizations, like California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief, that are aiding those affected by the recent Woolsey fires and Borderline shooting.

BUY IT: James Perse Thousand Oaks Relief Tee, $125

Shopping: Giving Tuesday

L'Occitane

DETAILS: For every calendar sold, the beauty company will donate Vitamin A supplements to children in the fight against preventable childhood blindness via UNICEF.

BUY IT: L'Occitane Holiday 2018 Signature Advent Calendar, $59

Article continues below

Shopping: Giving Tuesday

Warby Parker

DETAILS: The good news: When you purchase a pair of frames, Warby Parker will donate to one of their nonprofit partners and covers the cost of a pair of glasses for someone in need. 

BUY IT: Elle Frames, Starting at $95

For more great deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Black Friday , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kristin Cavallari Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Brother Michael on 3rd Death Anniversary

Will Smith, Trey Smith, Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2018

Will Smith Opens Up About His Strong Relationship With Son Trey After Revealing They "Struggled For Years"

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

9 Celeb-Loved Brands That Do Good and Make You Look Good

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Ashley Iaconetti Considered Freezing Her Eggs Before Dating Jared Haibon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Bares Her Abs 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Is in the Works: What We Know

Branded: Cyber Monday

14 Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get Today

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.