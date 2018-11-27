7 Brands You Love That Support Giving Tuesday

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 1:34 PM
This time of year we're feeling extra thankful.
Maybe it's the bonus time we get to spend with our families or perhaps it's just the overall mood of the season. Whatever it is, we're here for it and it makes us want to spread the love and give back in any way we can. Enter: Giving Tuesday, a special shopping occasion that allows you to shop 'til you drop while also giving back to the community. Some brands have specific items where a percentage of the proceeds go to a certain charity, while other retailers are donating a portion of storewide sales.
For seven of our favorite Giving Tuesday finds, see below!
DETAILS: Draper James isn't messing around. On Giving Tuesday, 100% of the proceeds from their Sisterhood Collection will go to Girls, Inc., which is an organization that partners with schools to advocate for girls to be strong, smart and bold.
DETAILS: For every bold red lipstick sold, your beauty go-to will give $10 to Sephora Stands, a program dedicated to empowering women and positively impacting our communities.
BUY IT: SEPHORA COLLECTION Sephora Stands FEARLESS Rouge Cream Lipstick, $13
DETAILS: For Giving Tuesday, the Lord & Taylor is donating 10% of sales (up to $200,000) to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
BUY IT: Soia & Kyo Quilted Zoelane Jacket with Fur Trim Hood, $487.50
DETAILS: 100% of the profits from this limited-edition holiday benefits Feeding America, with $1 roughly equaling 10 meals.
DETAILS: The Cali-base brand is donating 100 percent of the profits from the sale of its California Relief Tees to non-profit organizations, like California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief, that are aiding those affected by the recent Woolsey fires and Borderline shooting.
DETAILS: For every calendar sold, the beauty company will donate Vitamin A supplements to children in the fight against preventable childhood blindness via UNICEF.
BUY IT: L'Occitane Holiday 2018 Signature Advent Calendar, $59
DETAILS: The good news: When you purchase a pair of frames, Warby Parker will donate to one of their nonprofit partners and covers the cost of a pair of glasses for someone in need.
