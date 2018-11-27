Kenya Moore Bares Her Abs 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Kenya Moore is proudly showing off her body, three weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who welcomed daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly with husband Marc Daly on Nov. 4, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos of herself in a sports bra. Along with the hashtags #3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection and #teamnosleep, Kenya wrote to her followers, "The SnapBack is real! LOL I still can't work out yet but I feel much better."

"I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it!" Kenya continued. "I've always been healthy and worked out my entire life...whatever my body will do I'm not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again."