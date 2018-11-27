To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Is in the Works: What We Know

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 12:29 PM

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

There's no one like you, Covey—and that's why she's heading back to the small screen. 

Fans of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, listen up, because it sounds like a To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is officially in the works. That's right—Laura Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) may be reuniting on our laptop screens sometime in the (hopefully) near future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel is "one of the first movies being discussed" as part of Paramount Pictures and Netflix's newly minted multi-picture deal. 

While much still remains up in the air about how the second movie will unfold, the first's brief credits scene featuring the final recipient of one of Laura Jean's letters, John Ambrose McClaren, may hold a clue as to where the story will go. 

Photos

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor's Cutest Moments

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

Director Susan Johnson's previous comments on a potential sequel seem to lead that way, too. "Relationships are hard to navigate and they'll find themselves in one. And they'll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren," she told ET back in August. 

"We're so invested in Peter and Lara Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard but also something everybody can relate to," she continued. "The next shiny face comes in and you're like, 'Oh shoot, this guy's really nice too. What do I do?'"

Plus, there's plenty of source material to work off of considering author Jenny Han penned a trilogy for the story of Laura Jean, including P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

As for the breakout stars of the first film, they're totally game to return to high school. 

Just days ago, Condor spoke on the topic of a sequel at the Vulture Festival. As she put it, "The whole cast would love to do it."

You're preaching to the choir, Lana!

 

 

