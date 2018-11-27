Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi

Miguelis officially a married man.

After more than a decade of dating, the Grammy-winning crooner married his longtime love, Nazanin Mandi, on Saturday, a rep for the couple confirmed to E! News.

"11-24-18 Meet Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel," the new Mrs. wrote to fans on Instagram. "What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever."

The groom echoed his bride with a social media post of his own. "Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family," Miguel wrote. "So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all."