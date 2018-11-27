Stan Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

Three weeks since Stan Lee's passing, the cause of the comic book legend's death has been revealed.

The Marvel creator passed away on Nov. 12 at 95 years old. His death certificate, obtained by E! News, lists his immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest with respiratory failure and congestive heart failure as underlying causes; the latter of which he had for years. Aspiration pneumonia is also listed as a "significant condition contributing to death."

According to the document, he died around 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.