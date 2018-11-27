Farts and Bad Breath: Dave and Odette Annable Roasting Each Other's Sleep Habits Will Make Your Day

In No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, real-life married couple Dave Annable (Brothers and Sisters) and Odette Annable (Supergirl) play insomniacs who discover they can actually sleep…when next to each other. Odd, but not the end of the world...except Odette's character, Lizzie, is engaged and planning her wedding to another man.

As you probably suspect, sparks eventually fly in this Christmas romcom when these two insomniacs cross paths and begin sleeping…next to each other. In real life, these two have gotten the whole sleeping together thing down pat, sleep farts and all.

"Eight years. We've been married for eight years, so we know all about each other," Odette says in the exclusive video above.