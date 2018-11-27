Sean Hayes Just Spilled the Tea on His Will & Grace Costars, From Drunk Cast Parties to Breaking During Scenes

Will & Grace debuted 20 years ago, that's 20 years of friendship for Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack…and 20 years of tea to spill. Hayes did just that on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On the Monday, Nov. 26 show, host Andy Cohen tasked Hayes with a lightning round of gossip about his costars. Questions included: "Who gets the most drunk at cast parties?" "Who depends on their assistant the most?" "Who does the crew like the most?" "Most likely to pick up the dinner bill?" "Most likely to start laughing during a serious scene?" and "Who's on their phone the most?"