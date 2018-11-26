AACTA Awards Through the Years: Relive Nicole Kidman, Heath Ledger and More Stars' Big Nights

AFI AACTA
by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 7:48 PM
The AACTA Awards are just over a week away, and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at the star-studded ceremonies of years past?
Here's a brief rundown: The awards began as the Australian Film Institute Awards (or AFI Awards) in 1958 and expanded to begin covering TV as well as movies in 1988. As part of an industry consolidation in 2011, they became the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTAs).
This year's AACTA Awards will take place on December 5 at The Star in Sydney, hosted by Stephen Curry and with performances by Vance Joy and Katie Noonan. Set to attend: Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker, Deborah Mailman, Rodger Corser, Rebecca Gibney, Nash Edgerton, Kath and Kim's Gina Riley, Jane Turner and Magda Szubanski, plus tons of other stars.
The AACTAs will be broadcast on Seven with encore screenings on Foxtel.
Keep scrolling to see some of Australia's biggest stars at the show over the years.
Bruce Beresford (left) took home Best Direction and Best Screenplay for Breaker Morant, while Kirk Douglas served as a special guest presenter.
Breaker Morant's Jack Thompson also won an AACTA for Best Actor.
Nicole Kidman took the stage the same year she made her Hollywood debut in Days of Thunder.
Rebecca Gibney took home the award for Lead Actress in a TV Drama for Come In Spinner.
Six years later, she was back on stage while starring in Halifax f.p.
Nicole Kidman made a grand entrance the year she starred in The Peacemaker.
Deborah Mailman had a laugh after winning Best Lead Actress for Radiance.
Simon Baker is a seven-time AACTA nominee.
Magda Szubanski (complete with faux pash rash), Heath Ledger and Dannii Minogue shared a sweet moment on the carpet.
Shane Jacobson won Best Lead Actor and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Kenny.
Susie Porter took home Lead Actress in a TV Drama for RAN Remote Area Nurse.
Phoebe Tonkin attended while starring on H2O: Just Add Water.
This year's host, Stephen Curry, also hosted the 50th anniversary ceremony in 2008.
Kat Stewart took home the Lead Actress in a TV Drama award for Underbelly.
Four-time winner Deborah Mailman added to her collection with a Best Supporting Movie Actress win for Brand Nue Dae and a Best Supporting TV Actress win for Offspring.
Simon Baker won the Trailblazer Award last year and is nominated for four awards this year for his film Breath.
