AACTA Awards Through the Years: Relive Nicole Kidman, Heath Ledger and More Stars' Big Nights

The AACTA Awards are just over a week away, and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at the star-studded ceremonies of years past?

Here's a brief rundown: The awards began as the Australian Film Institute Awards (or AFI Awards) in 1958 and expanded to begin covering TV as well as movies in 1988. As part of an industry consolidation in 2011, they became the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTAs).

This year's AACTA Awards will take place on December 5 at The Star in Sydney, hosted by Stephen Curry and with performances by Vance Joy and Katie Noonan. Set to attend: Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker, Deborah Mailman, Rodger Corser, Rebecca Gibney, Nash Edgerton, Kath and Kim's Gina Riley, Jane Turner and Magda Szubanski, plus tons of other stars.

The AACTAs will be broadcast on Seven with encore screenings on Foxtel.

Keep scrolling to see some of Australia's biggest stars at the show over the years.