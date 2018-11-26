Gotham Awards 2018: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Award season has officially arrived!

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night to attend the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. Among the talented actors being honored at the annual event are The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who are receiving the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance alongside their co-star, Olivia Colman. The trio's film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is also up for the Best Feature award during the ceremony. The dark comedy and the film First Reformed lead the pack of nominees with three awards at the star-studded event.

The winners at Monday night's show often become major contenders for awards at the Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes. Both Get Out and Call Me By Your Name took home the gold at last year's Gotham Awards, thus foreshadowing their wins at the Oscars later in the season.

Before all of the celeb attendees took their seats at the award show, they artfully struck a pose for the flurry of cameras on the red carpet.