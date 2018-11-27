5 Things to Know About Shark Tank Star Rohan Oza

1. He Considers Robert Herjavec His "Frenemy:"

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of Shark Tank? "It's a little bit like high school," the Oza reveals. "I'll be honest. [Mark] Cuban's a bully, so you've got to be tough with the bully otherwise he'll ride over you—and then you become friends with him. Robert [Herjavec] is for sure my frenemy. We get along great but then he likes to jab at me on the show. And then you have the BFF, and Laurie [Greiner] is my BFF. She's always writing notes for me on set, usually gossiping about the others or trying to decide which deals we should go after."

So is all that bickering viewers see at home really genuine? "The fighting is real but then we hug it out after the shoot," he shares. Phew!

2. He Throws Star-Studded Dance Parties:

As a businessman who is constantly on the go, Oza always makes sure to schedule a pitstop in Los Angeles to host an epic dance party. "Dancing is a big part of my cultural background," the Zambian native says. "When I throw parties in L.A., it's very much about the dancing and getting everybody onto the dance floor. One of the things we do is boys against girls. It's like the movie Bring It On, but to Bollywood music!"

Oza admits the men typically tend to come out on top, except for when Sofia Vergara once hit the dance floor and shook things up. "Everybody followed [Vergara] and they crushed us," he recalls of one particular bash. "She comes in, she throws her right leg in and when the other 20 women threw their leg in, I knew right there, whenever everybody coordinated that big slam leg movement, the boys are done this time."

3. He Credits His Failures for His Success:

Oza didn't achieve his dreams overnight. In reality, he was actually fired a few times along the way! "Everyone thinks that when you have a run to the top it's smooth. People are surprised to realize that I got fired from my first job at Mars' M&Ms'," he reveals. "They said I wasn't that talented a marketer."

But according to Oza, "That experience in getting fired a couple of times, having to fight to win and then living your brand is what changed everything for me." (Fun fact: Oza's first job was packing Snickers candy bars into boxes on a manufacturing line in London.)