Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City 3 Storyline Involved Miranda's Teenage Son

The plot thickens as new details emerge about the canceled Sex and the City 3 movie.

A source close to the project is revealing to E! News what led to the demise of the highly-anticipated third installment.

According to the insider, it wasn't just Big's all-consuming death that discouraged Kim Cattrall from signing on for the third movie, but pay disparities and the script as a whole. "Kim never wanted to really do the movie to begin with," the source reveals. "It was a combination of not great money and a bad storyline for Samantha."

"It was a bad script," the source puts it simply.

What made the script so bad you may ask? Well, for starters, Samantha's "main storyline" revolved around her and Miranda's 14-year-old son Brady. Early in the film, Brady gets caught masturbating. He is also caught sending "dick pics" of his erect penis to Samantha. Awk!